Chelios Jersey Giveaway, $2 Tacos on Tap for Tuesday vs. Rampage

April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs are hosting their final Fas Fuel Winning Weekday and Taco Tuesday when they take on the San Antonio Rampage tomorrow (Tuesday, April 2) at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, NHL legend Chris Chelios will not be in attendance to meet fans and sign autographs during the game. However, all fans at the game Tuesday can enter to win a free autographed Chris Chelios Chicago Blackhawks jersey.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2 vs. SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Chris Chelios Jersey Giveaway: While Chris Chelios will not be in attendance Tuesday, all fans at the IceHogs game can enter a free drawing to win an autographed Chris Chelios Chicago Blackhawks jersey (#7). Entry forms will be available at a table along the jersey wall on the BMO concourse.

Taco Tuesday: Tuesday is the final Taco Tuesday of the 2018-19 season. Tacos will be available at concessions for the discounted price of just $2.

Craft Beer Specials/Whiskey Sampling: Tuesday's contest will also feature free whiskey samples and $5 craft beer specials in River City Pub, which is located behind section 111.

Fas Fuel Winning Weekday: The IceHogs will battle San Antonio in the final Fas Fuel Winning Weekday of the season. As part of the promotion, Fas Fuel will be giving away a $50 gift card to one lucky fan in attendance.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

