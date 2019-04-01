Wolf Pack Weekly, April 1-7

The Wolf Pack (28-32-7-3, 66 pts., .471) finished their month of March this past week with a pair of home games, falling 4-1 to the league-leading Charlotte Checkers on Friday night and losing a 3-2 overtime decision to Belleville Saturday night at the XL Center. Sean Day scored the lone Hartford goal in Friday's contest, and Gabriel Fontaine and Tim Gettinger notched power-play scores on Saturday.

This week:

The Wolf Pack begin April with a three-game week, starting with their last visit of the season to Springfield on Wednesday night. That game faces off at 7:05 PM, and then the Wolf Pack are back home at the XL Center to host a pair of North Division foes. The Utica Comets come to town on Saturday night at 7:00, and the Wolf Pack take on the Binghamton Devils on Sunday in a 3:00 game.

Wednesday, April 3 at the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the MassMutual Center, 7:05 PM

- The Thunderbirds enter the week 29-27-9-5 for 72 points, six points ahead of the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division. Springfield's last outing was a 4-1 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday night.

- This contest concludes a ten-game season series between the Wolf Pack and their I-91 rivals. The Wolf Pack have won two of the last three meetings, but are 4-5-0-0 overall on the year vs. the Thunderbirds and 1-3-0-0 in four previous visits to Springfield.

- Forward Harry Zolnierczyk (15-36-51 in 68 GP) scored in both of the Thunderbirds' games last week (2-1-3), to move into a three-way tie for the Springfield points lead with fellow veterans Paul Thompson (25-26-51 in 68 GP) and Anthony Greco (26-25-51 in 69 GP).

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 AM, and 100.9 FM, WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, April 6 vs. the Utica Comets (Vancouver) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This is the last of four games on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Comets, and the Wolf Pack are 2-0-0-1 in the season series, including a 6-3 win November 17 in their only previous home game vs. Utica.

- The Comets come into the week in sixth place in the North Division, eight points out of the last playoff spot, with a record of 31-31-6-2 for 70 points. Utica has lost three straight and is 1-10-1-0 in its last 12 games.

- Former Wolf Pack forward Tom Pyatt, who played 114 games in a Wolf Pack uniform from 2006-07 through 2008-09 and is a veteran of 445 career NHL games in 12 seasons, has 4-10-14 in 30 games with the Comets this year.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club, presented by Minuteman Press. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:00 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 AM, and 100.9 FM, WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Sunday, April 7 vs. the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) at the XL Center, 3:00 PM

- This is the last Wolf Pack "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack" game of the season. The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

- Binghamton sits in eighth place in the North Division, with a record of 26-38-6-0 for 58 points, ten points behind seventh-place Laval.

- The Wolf Pack are 1-1-1-0 on the season vs. the Devils, with their one victory having been in the teams' only previous meeting at the XL Center. That was a 4-3 overtime verdict in favor of the Wolf Pack March 13.

- Forwards John Quenneville (1-6-7) and Blake Pietila (2-4-6) have combined for 13 points in three games since being returned to Binghamton by the parent New Jersey Devils March 23.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club, presented by Minuteman Press. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 1:00 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 AM, and 100.9 FM, WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Greg Chase - released by the Wolf Pack from a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement March 30.

Josh Wesley - reassigned by the Carolina Hurricanes from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) March 30, and returned to Wolf Pack April 1.

Pack Tracks:

The Wolf Pack's last home game of the regular season, Friday, April 12 vs. the Hershey Bears, is the Wolf Pack's annual "Fan Appreciation Night". The Wolf Pack will be paying tribute to all the great fans who have supported the team throughout the season, with numerous prize giveaways and other fun. Faceoff on April 12 is 7:15 PM.

At all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's last Friday home date of the season is "Fan Appreciation Night", April 12, when they host the Hershey Bears in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

