Cleveland Monsters Forward Zac Dalpe Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Cleveland Monsters forward Zac Dalpe has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 31, 2019.

Dalpe scored four goals and added an assist in two games last week as the Monsters continued to battle for a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Dalpe continued his hot streak as Cleveland hosted Lehigh Valley for a pair of games at Quicken Loans Arena over the weekend. On Friday night, Dalpe recorded his second hat trick of the season as part of a four-point night to pace the Monsters to a 6-3 victory over the Phantoms. And on Saturday, he extended his goal-scoring streak to six games while registering a game-high eight shots on goal, helping Cleveland erase a two-goal deficit and earn an important standings point in a 3-2 shootout loss.

Dalpe is tied for fourth in the AHL with a career-high 30 goals and leads the Monsters with 50 points in 48 games in 2018-19. The ninth-year pro from Paris, Ont., has totaled 138 goals and 128 assists for 266 points in 353 career AHL games with Cleveland, Iowa, Rochester, Utica, Charlotte and Albany. Originally a second-round selection by Carolina in the 2008 NHL Draft, Dalpe has tallied 12 goals and 13 assists in 141 career NHL contests, including one assist in one game with Columbus this season.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Dalpe will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Monsters home game.

