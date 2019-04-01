American Hockey League Announces Suspension
April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Antonio Rampage forward Jordan Nolan has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Manitoba on Mar. 29.
Nolan was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He missed San Antonio's game Saturday (Mar. 30) vs. Manitoba and will also miss San Antonio's game Tuesday (Apr. 2) at Rockford.
