Week 26 Report: Playoff Push Slows as Hogs Win 1 of 3

April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS

The Rockford IceHogs won one of three games last week in their push for a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs, notching a 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday at the BMO. The Hogs have dropped four of the last five games, but are 15-9-1-1 over the last 26 contests since Jan. 25.

With six games remaining in the regular season, Rockford is three points in back of both Texas and Milwaukee for a potential playoff berth. The Hogs face both Texas and Milwaukee twice over their final six games. Rockford is 4-5-0-1 against Milwaukee on the season and 2-2-1-1 against Texas.

Rockford capped its series with Grand Rapids at 7-3-0-0 in 2018-19. The seven wins ties the franchise mark for most victories against the Griffins in a single season (also 7-0-0-1 in 2009-10) and gives the Hogs 6+ victories in back-to-back seasons against Grand Rapids for the first time in team history.

The Hogs notched their 20th home win of the year Saturday and are now 20-13-1-2 at the BMO. Rockford has posted 20+ home wins in six of the last seven seasons since 2012-13, and nine of 12 total seasons since joining the AHL in 2007-08.

Jordan Schroeder posted his eighth multi-point game with two assists Saturday against Grand Rapids. With the two points, Schroeder established a new career-high mark in scoring with 45 points in 61 games this season. He surpassed his previous mark of 44 points in 76 contests with the Chicago Wolves in 2011-12.

Jacob Nilsson returned to the lineup on Wednesday and posted three points in three games last week. The forward has totaled 11 points over his last 10 games with four goals and seven assists in that stretch dating to Feb. 8.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, April 2 | Rockford vs San Antonio (7 p.m.) Tuesday is a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday and a Taco Tuesday. Tacos will be available for just $2, and Fas Fuel will be giving away a $50 gift card during the contest.

Friday, April 5 | Rockford at Texas (7 p.m.) The Hogs travel to Texas for a huge divisional showdown against the Stars. Rockford enters the week three points in back of Texas for fourth place in the Central Division.

Saturday, April 6 | Rockford at Texas (7 p.m.) Rockford caps its 2018-19 series against Texas with a Saturday showdown in Cedar Park. The IceHogs are 2-2-1-1 against the Stars as of Monday.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 TONIGHT. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. The expected guests are Matthew Highmore and Jordan Schroeder.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch the IceHogs this season on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Each TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2018-19!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.