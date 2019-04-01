Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Eddie Pasquale from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed goaltender Corbin Boes to a professional try-out contract.

Pasquale, 28, has appeared in one game with the Lightning this season, a 6-5 shootout victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 4. He made his NHL debut against the Red Wings, posting 19 saves on 24 shots for his first career NHL victory. He has also played in 43 games for Syracuse this season, posting a record of 25-12-6 to go along with a 2.37 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. He ranks tied for fourth in the league for wins and is sixth for goals-against average.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound goaltender has played in 269 career AHL games over seven seasons, compiling a record of 135-96-26 to go along with a 2.51 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with 20 shutouts. Pasquale set career bests for goals-against average and save percentage during the 2017-18 season. He has appeared in 19 career Calder Cup Playoff games, notching a record of 9-9 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average.

Pasquale was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

Boes, 25, has appeared in 24 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL posting a 9-9-3 record along with a 3.61 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native spent four seasons at Dalhousie University from 2014 to 2018 tallying a 28-53-7 record, 3.19 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 88 games. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound netminder recorded a career-high nine wins in 28 games in his final season and earned Atlantic University Sport Second Team All-Star honors.

