Monsters Forward Zac Dalpe Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month

April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, that Monsters forward Zac Dalpe was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for March. In 12 appearances last month, Dalpe supplied 12-4-16 with a +12 rating, helping Cleveland to a 8-2-1-1 record over that span. Earlier on Monday, Dalpe was also named CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 31st.

After notching three points (2G, 1A) in the Monsters' 4-1 home win over the Laval Rocket on March 1st, Dalpe began his active eight-game points streak on March 13th in a 2-1 road loss to the Milwaukee Admirals and capped the month with a three-goal, four-point performance in a 6-3 home win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, followed by a one-goal showing in Saturday's 3-2 home shootout loss to the Phantoms. Dalpe is currently in the midst of a season-long six-game goal scoring streak, tied for the longest such streak in Monsters franchise history.

Dalpe's team-high 30 goals this season currently rank tied for fourth-most in the AHL in 2018-19 and set a new single-season career-high for the ninth-year center, who now sits tied with former Monster Andrew Agozzino (2014-15) atop the Monsters' all-time single-season goal-scoring list. Dalpe's two hat tricks this season also rank tied for the most in a single season in club history (Brad Richardson, 2007-08).

A 6'2", 194 lb. right-handed native of Paris, ON, Dalpe, 29, was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. In 48 appearances for the Monsters this season, Dalpe supplied 30-20-50 with 43 penalty minutes and a +14 rating and added one assist and a +1 rating in one NHL appearance for the Columbus Blue Jackets this year. In 141 career NHL appearances spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-19 for Carolina, the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Columbus, Dalpe registered 12-13-25 with 36 penalty minutes and a -30 rating.

In 353 career AHL appearances spanning parts of ten seasons from 2010-19 for the Albany River Rats, Charlotte Checkers, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Iowa Wild and Cleveland, Dalpe registered 138-127-265 with 176 penalty minutes and a +15 rating. Prior to his professional career, Dalpe logged 34-36-70 with 44 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 76 NCAA appearances for Ohio State University spanning two seasons from 2008-10.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home tilt vs. the Laval Rocket with full coverage, live from Place Bell in Laval, QC, underway at 7:30 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Monsters tickets for the hottest games of the year on sale now and start at only $10 per seat! Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/monsters-hockey-club or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.