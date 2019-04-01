Predators Recall Salomaki from Milwaukee
April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Miikka Salomaki from Milwaukee (AHL).
Salomaki picked up a goal and an assist in three games with the Admirals while on long-term injury loan from March 27-31. His goal in Sunday's victory over Grand Rapids was the game-winner and helped the Admirals moved into the fourth and final playoff spot in the AHL's Central Division with six regular-season games remaining. It was Salomaki's first AHL goal since the 2016-17 season - he now has 73 points (30g-43a) in 124 AHL contests.
In 37 games with the Predators this season, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound forward has seven points (3g-4a), three shy of his career high of 10 (5g-5a) set in 2015-16. Salomaki, who has missed Nashville's last 37 games with an upper-body injury, sits tied for sixth on the team in hits (72) and is averaging his most ice time (10:27) since the 2016-17 season (12:13). The Raahe, Finland, native has two points (1g-1a) in 28 career playoff games and appeared in eight of the Predators' postseason contests last season.
The Admirals, who have won five in a row, return home this Wednesday, April 3 against San Antonio at UWM Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
