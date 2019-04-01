Predators Recall Salomaki from Milwaukee

April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Miikka Salomaki from Milwaukee (AHL).

Salomaki picked up a goal and an assist in three games with the Admirals while on long-term injury loan from March 27-31. His goal in Sunday's victory over Grand Rapids was the game-winner and helped the Admirals moved into the fourth and final playoff spot in the AHL's Central Division with six regular-season games remaining. It was Salomaki's first AHL goal since the 2016-17 season - he now has 73 points (30g-43a) in 124 AHL contests.

In 37 games with the Predators this season, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound forward has seven points (3g-4a), three shy of his career high of 10 (5g-5a) set in 2015-16. Salomaki, who has missed Nashville's last 37 games with an upper-body injury, sits tied for sixth on the team in hits (72) and is averaging his most ice time (10:27) since the 2016-17 season (12:13). The Raahe, Finland, native has two points (1g-1a) in 28 career playoff games and appeared in eight of the Predators' postseason contests last season.

The Admirals, who have won five in a row, return home this Wednesday, April 3 against San Antonio at UWM Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.