Detroit Recalls Hicketts, Reassigns Sadowy

April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled defenseman Joe Hicketts from the Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned forward Dylan Sadowy from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye to the Griffins.

??Hicketts, 22, has tallied 27 points (3-24-27) in 61 games with the Griffins this season, leading all team defensemen in scoring and assists while placing third in goals and adding a plus-five rating and 50 penalty minutes. A 5-foot-8, 180-pound blueliner, Hicketts began the campaign with the Red Wings, recording nine shots in eight games and averaging 17:05 of ice time.

??Originally signed by the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent in September 2014, Hicketts has appeared in 13 career games with Detroit in the last two seasons and picked up three assists and two PIM. He became the 168th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Jan. 22, 2018 at New Jersey and notched his first point on an assist on March 27 vs. Pittsburgh.

??In his third season as a professional, Hicketts has skated in 201 regular season games with the Griffins since 2016-17, posting 73 points (13-60-73), a plus-10 rating and 122 PIM. In 24 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, he adds 10 points (1-9-10), a plus-eight rating and 10 PIM. While helping Grand Rapids claim the 2017 Calder Cup, Hicketts paced all team defensemen in scoring with 34 points (7-27-34) in 73 games as a rookie that season before contributing eight points (1-7-8) while playing in all 19 postseason contests.

??A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Hicketts represented Canada on two occasions at the World Junior Championship, winning gold in 2015 and serving as an alternate captain in 2016.

??Sadowy, 22, has appeared in games for both the Walleye and Griffins during his third professional season. He paces Toledo with 23 goals and ties for fourth on the club in scoring with 46 points (23-23-46) while adding a plus-eight rating and 48 PIM in 43 contests. In 13 appearances with Grand Rapids, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound winger shows one goal and nine PIM.

??Sadowy has produced seven points (5-2-7) and 36 PIM while logging 64 career regular season games with Grand Rapids since 2016-17 and he made his Calder Cup Playoff debut last spring.

??Originally drafted by San Jose in the third round, 81st overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sadowy was acquired by Detroit in May 2016.

?In 88 career ECHL contests since 2016-17, Sadowy shows 79 points (36-43-79) and 82 PIM while also contributing four points (1-3-4) and six PIM in nine Kelly Cup Playoff appearances.

???With their magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth at four, the Griffins head to California to take on the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT.

