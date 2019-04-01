Dallas Stars Center Riley Damiani to Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed center Riley Damiani to a three-year, entry-level contract. Damiani will report to the Texas Stars on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Damiani, 18, has recorded 85 points (30-55...) in 58 regular-season games with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Damiani finished the regular season tied for 10th in the OHL and second on Kitchener with 55 assists, while he ranked 16th in the OHL and third on the team with 85 points. The center also posted on assist (0-1=1) and 13 shots on goal in four games during the 2019 OHL Playoffs. Damiani has registered 144 points (58-86=144) in 184 career regular-season OHL contests, all with Kitchener.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return home on April 5th and 6th to face the Rockford IceHogs at 7:00 p.m. for Military Appreciation Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

