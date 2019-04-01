Manitoba Moose Weekly: April 1

Wednesday, March 27: Moose 2 at Texas 3

The week started in Austin where the Moose faced off against the Texas Stars. The hosts opened the scoring, but Marko Dano and Seth Griffith fired back for the Moose to give Manitoba a 2-1 lead in the third. The Stars scored goals 34 seconds apart midway through the final frame to down the Moose 3-2.

Friday, March 29: Moose 2 at San Antonio 1

The trip then ran through San Antonio where Manitoba fell behind 1-0 after 20 minutes. Ryan White scored twice in the second period to put the Moose in front, and Mikhail Berdin made 15 saves in the third period to keep them ahead for a 2-1 win.

Saturday, March 30: Moose 3 at San Antonio 4 OT

The rematch between the Moose and Rampage saw Manitoba jump out to a 1-0 lead on a first period tally from Hunter Fejes. The home side came back with a pair of goals in the second period to lead 2-1 heading to the third. Felix Girard and Seth Griffith both scored in the final stanza to put the Moose ahead. Klim Kostin tied the game for San Antonio with 1:08 to go, and Jake Walman scored for the Rampage with one minute left in overtime to defeat the Moose 4-3.

vs. Bakersfield* Tuesday, April 2 7 p.m. CT

vs. Bakersfield** Wednesday, April 3 7 p.m. CT

vs. Stockton** Saturday, April 6 2 p.m. CT

vs. Stockton** Sunday, April 7 2 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose return home for a crucial four-game homestand as they welcome the Bakersfield Condors (Tuesday/Wednesday) and Stockton Heat (Saturday/Sunday) to Bell MTS Place. The Moose trail the Texas Stars by two points for the final playoff spot in the Central Division, with two games in hand. Saturday's game against Stockton is Country Music Day, with a Sami Niku mini bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans through the doors. The game also features a performance from Canadian country music group Doc Walker. Sunday's home schedule finale features Fan Appreciation Day with hundreds of giveaways for fans in attendance. Tickets for all four games this week are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

39 Seth Griffith 62 14 35 49 26 -11

38 Logan Shaw 63 25 19 44 38 -23

23 Michael Spacek 67 9 28 37 28 -7

25 Marko Dano 44 12 15 27 54 -3

26 Jansen Harkins 63 12 14 26 35 -4

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie* 23-16-4 2.75 0.916 2

40 Mikhail Berdin 9-6-3 2.32 0.929 1

*On NHL roster

Playoff Race Update

The Moose used a strong month to close in on the playoff line. Rolling out an 8-3-2-0 record through March leaves the club two points back of the Milwaukee Admirals and Texas Stars for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Manitoba has played one less game than the Admirals, and two less games than the Stars, which they will make up this week against the Bakersfield Condors. The Moose play four of their final seven games at Bell MTS Place, and finish up with three games in three days on the road. Manitoba's remaining schedule features opponents with an average points percentage of 0.612, including four games against division leaders.

Making his Marko

Forward Marko Dano led the Moose with nine points (3G, 6A) throughout March. It was the Slovakian forward's most productive month of the season, bringing him up to 27 points (12G, 15A) on the campaign. Dano's best stretch came in two games against Texas on March 13 and 15 when he racked up five points (2G, 3A) in two games. The former Columbus Blue Jackets first round pick finished March by posting three points (1G, 2A) in four games.

Berdin in Strong Company

Goaltender Mikhail Berdin's first AHL season could leave the rookie in some rare company. Currently Berdin features a 9-6-3 record, supported by a 2.33 goals-against average and a 0.929 save percentage at the AHL level. When it comes to the franchise's history, the Ufa, Russia native currently ranks third all-time in goals-against average trailing Eddie Lack and Cory Schneider. Berdin currently tops the list when it comes to save percentage. Berdin has started the last four games for the Moose, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a 0.917 save percentage.

Enter the Whiteout

Forward Ryan White has been rolling offensively since returning from injury at the beginning of March. The Brandon, Man. product enters the homestand with five goals and seven points in 11 games since rejoining the lineup. White led the Moose in goals in March and tallied two-game winning markers. He enters the week with three points (2G, 1A) in his last two games.

Forward Cam Maclise picked up assists in each of his last two games. The Lacombe, Alta. product tallied four points (1G, 3A) in 13 games last month while leading the team with a plus-seven rating. Maclise has finished eight consecutive games with an even or better plus/minus rating. He enters the week just two games shy of his 100th AHL game, all with Manitoba. Overall, Maclise has six points (2G, 4A) in 31 games with the Moose this season.

