Amerks Reassign Forward Judd Peterson to Cyclones

April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the forward Judd Peterson has been reassigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Rochester's next home is Friday, Apr. 5 when they host the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena in the front end of a home-and-home two-game set. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

