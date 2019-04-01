Anaheim Ducks Reassign Carrick to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Sam Carrick to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Carrick, 27 (2/4/92), played six games for the Ducks this season, earning an assist and two penalty minutes (PIM). Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick owns 1-2=3 points with 15 PIM in 25 career NHL games with the Ducks and Maple Leafs.

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick returns to San Diego having earned 28-28=56 points with a +4 rating in 57 games this season. The 6-0, 204-pound forward currently leads the Gulls in points and goals, and ranks second in assists.

