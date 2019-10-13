Minnesota Recalls Forward Gerry Mayhew from Iowa
October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Gerry Mayhew from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Mayhew, 26, leads Iowa with six points (3g, 3a) and a plus-5 rating in four games this season. He registered career highs in goals (27), assists (33), points (60), penalty minutes (51), power-play goals (9), shorthanded goals (2), plus/minus rating (plus-15) and shots on goal (205) in 71 games with Iowa last season. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., led the team in goals, plus/minus rating and shots on goal (ninth in the AHL), ranked T-1st in SHG, second in points, T-2nd in PPG, third in assists and fourth in PIM. Mayhew also led the team in goals (second in the AHL), scoring and shots on goal (32) during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.
He has tallied 105 points (52g, 53a), 99 PIM, 12 PPG, six GWG and two SHG in 164 AHL contests with Iowa (2016-19) and he ranks first all-time for Iowa in plus/minus, third in goals and game-winning goals, fifth in points, seventh in power-play goals and ninth in games played. Mayhew signed a two-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on May 10, 2019.
Mayhew collected 119 points (52g, 67a) in 150 games during four seasons (2013-17) with Ferris State University in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). He led the Bulldogs in goals and scoring his last three seasons. He also served as an alternate captain his senior season and was named to the 2016-17 All-WCHA First Team. Mayhew was named to the 2015-16 All-WCHA Second Team after leading the conference in assists (25) and points (41). He also helped Ferris State capture its first WCHA title in 2015-16.
Mayhew has not appeared in an NHL game. He will wear sweater No. 26 with Minnesota.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
