Pederson Leads Roadrunners to Blowout Win

October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Tying a franchise record that includes a hat trick is a pretty darn good way to conclude a three-game road swing to start your season and garner momentum going into a home opener.

Tucson's start Saturday in Ontario was an outstanding one once again, generating offense and working hard on the puck for the third consecutive game. Cal Peterson, the reigning AHL/CCM Player of the Week, gave it his best effort defending his cage for Ontario, however, the defense in front of him failed him and Tucson took advantage.

Beau Bennett, playing just an hour from his hometown of Gardena, CA got the scoring started just past the midway point of the first period with his first tally as a member of the organization. With mere seconds remaining in the period, Tyler Steenbergen fulfilled the same role he played last Sunday in San Antonio when he struck for the team's second goal of the afternoon.

At this point the Roadrunners were in familiar territory, finding themselves ahead 2-0 for the third game this season. This time around, there was no "hold-on" and there certainly was no "taking the foot off the gas", as Tucson would continue rolling for three goals in the second and three more in the third.

Two seconds after a five-on-three opportunity concluded, Lane Pederson cranked a one-time blast from Robbie Russo home for his first of the evening. 2:23 later, Brayden Burke picked the pocket of an unsuspecting Reign defender and setup Pederson for an easy second. Like the first frame, Tucson played through the horn and with under two minutes to go in the second, the captain, Michael Chaput, contributed his first of the season to make it 5-0.

The evening's third period began with Pederson joining an exclusive club, becoming the first Roadrunner in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks with the team. Tucson's seventh all-time came on a tic-tac-toe finish from Michael Bunting and Andy Miele.

Nate Schnarr added his first professional point on the team's seventh goal of the night via Dysin Mayo and Kyle Capobianco added to the score sheet in his season debut to wrap things up.

THEY SAID IT

"We obviously didn't play our best in San Antonio and we came in with a chip in our shoulder. We came out tonight with a really good team effort and everyone's happy headed home." - Roadrunners forward Brayden Burke summarizing the feelings of tonight's big win.

Roadrunners Forward Brayden Burke who had one goal and two assists in the 8-2 win.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

13 different Roadrunners touched the stat sheet in Saturday's victory, once again proving the depth that exists on this roster. Albeit certainly cliché when referencing an effort including eight goals, however, seeing the likes of Beau Bennett, Andy Miele and Michael Chaput all get going can be a great sign entering the team's home opener Friday at Tucson Arena.

GOTTA SEE IT

Lane Pederson is now on pace for a little over 90 goals this season. Everyone would be okay with that, right? All jokes aside, the turn, lock and load was a power play thing of beauty for the team's third.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.