Rampage Fall to Wolves in Shootout

October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX- Adam Wilcox made 31 saves in his Rampage debut and Nick Lappin scored his first Rampage goal, but the San Antonio Rampage (3-0-1) had their season-opening winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Chicago Wolves (1-2-0) on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

Gage Quinney scored the lone goal of the shootout, sneaking a backhander past Wilcox and under the crossbar in the first round. Austin Poganski, Nathan Walker, and Lappin all failed to score against Chicago goaltender Garret Sparks.

After two scoreless periods, Lucas Elvenes opened the scoring for Chicago in the third period. Quinney stripped Ryan Olsen of the puck in the slot and Elvenes buried a wrist shot at 6:45 for his second goal of the season.

Lappin responded at 10:50 of the third period. A shot from the point by Jake Walman found its way through traffic and bounced off Sparks. Lappin buried the rebound in the crease to tie the score 1-1.

Nathan Walker earned an assist on the Lappin goal, extending his points streak to four games to start the season. His six points are tied for the league lead with Iowa's Gerald Mayhew and Grand Rapids' Chris Terry.

The Rampage power play was held scoreless for the first time this season, finishing the night 0-for-4. San Antonio's penalty kill negated all five Chicago man-advantages, improving San Antonio to 18-for-18 on the kill this season.

San Antonio suffered just their second shootout loss since March 19, 2017.

The Rampage will play their first road game of the season on Friday night when they face the Tucson Roadrunners at the Tucson Convention Center. Puck-drop is at 9:05 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Lappin (1)

Adam Wilcox: 31 saves on 32 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

THREE STARS:

1) Gage Quinney - CHI

2) Lucas Elvenes - CHI

3) Nick Lappin - SA

