Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 PM

October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears return home to Giant Center and battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for their second of 12 meetings in 2019-20. Both teams last met on Saturday, October 5, when the Penguins spoiled Hershey's Home Opener, winning by a 4-3 margin.

Hershey Bears (1-1-1-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1-1-1-0)

October 12, 2019 | 5 PM | Game #4 | Giant Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (52), Alex Ross (7)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (3), Richard Jondo (55)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Tonight's Promotion: Advance Auto Parts Car Magnet Night (First 5,000 Fans)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 4:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Mitch Lamoureux on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, the Hershey Bears bested the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-3, in overtime. The win marked the club's first victory of the 2019-20 regular season. The Bears erased three separate one-goal deficits, and Travis Boyd both tied the score at 3-3 in the third period at the 11:57 mark, and won the game in overtime at 4:59. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins had reverse fortunes last night, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Utica Comets. Stefan Noesen, David Warsofsky and Anthony Angello all scored for the Pens.

TWO FOR TRAVIS:

Travis Boyd returned to the Hershey Bears lineup last night with a pair of goals and a three-point performance. It was Boyd's fifth career multi-goal performance in the AHL, and it was his first since he scored four goals for the Bears on Feb. 16, 2018 at Laval. The Hopkins, Minnesota native also boasts a perfect shooting percentage after scoring on both of his shots in yesterday's win. Boyd has notched 169 points (55 goals, 114 assists) in 218 career games with the Chocolate and White.

SGARBOSSA'S STRONG START:

Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa has points in all three of Hershey's games this season. He finished with a goal and two assists last night to bring his season total in points to five. Last night marked Sgarbossa's first multi-point game of the season, a feat he accomplished 13 times last year during a season he scored a career-best 65 points for Hershey. However, last season it took Sgarbossa until Jan. 26 to post a three-point night, something he accomplished in Hershey's third game of the season this year.

FEHERVARY DEBUTS:

Last night marked the AHL debut for Hershey defenseman Martin Fehervary. The 20-year-old blue liner was selected in the 2nd round of the 2018 NHL Draft by Washington. Earlier this month, Fehervary became the 10th defender in Washington team history to debut as a teenager when he skated for the Capitals on Oct. 2 at St. Louis. Fehervary, who played three games for the Capitals before joining the Bears, had seven points last year for the SHL's HV71.

STOPPING STEFAN:

Hershey will look to put a stop to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Stefan Noesen's scoring ways. The former New Jersey Devil had scored in all three of the Baby Pens games this year, tallying four goals on the young season. Noesen scored twice in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's win at Hershey on Oct. 5 and added a power play goal last night in the Baby Pens overtime loss to Utica. The Plano, Texas native had 67 points in 119 career AHL games with Norfolk, San Diego, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.