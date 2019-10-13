'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte

October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Brian Gibbons from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gibbons, 31, has posted four points (1g, 3a) in four AHL games with the Checkers this season. He recorded 19 points (8g, 11a) in 64 games with Anaheim and Ottawa in 2018-19, including 14 points (6g, 8a) in 20 games after being traded from the Ducks to the Senators on Feb. 25. The 5'8", 175-pound forward has registered 67 points (25g, 42a) in 189 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Jersey, Anaheim and Ottawa. Gibbons has also skated in 333 career AHL games, tallying 164 points (56g, 108a). The Braintree, Mass., native played four seasons at Boston College, where he posted 164 points (56g, 108a) in 160 games and won the NCAA Division I National Championship twice (2008 and 2010).

The Hurricanes begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday when they face the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.