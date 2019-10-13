'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte
October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Brian Gibbons from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Gibbons, 31, has posted four points (1g, 3a) in four AHL games with the Checkers this season. He recorded 19 points (8g, 11a) in 64 games with Anaheim and Ottawa in 2018-19, including 14 points (6g, 8a) in 20 games after being traded from the Ducks to the Senators on Feb. 25. The 5'8", 175-pound forward has registered 67 points (25g, 42a) in 189 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Jersey, Anaheim and Ottawa. Gibbons has also skated in 333 career AHL games, tallying 164 points (56g, 108a). The Braintree, Mass., native played four seasons at Boston College, where he posted 164 points (56g, 108a) in 160 games and won the NCAA Division I National Championship twice (2008 and 2010).
The Hurricanes begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday when they face the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2019
- Penguins Drop 5-1 Decision at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Blowout Penguins for First Home Win - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Beat Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Nipped Late by San Jose, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Third Period Letdown Costs Pack in Shootout Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Wolf Pack in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-2 - Providence Bruins
- 'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Special Teams Pivotal in T-Birds Breakout Win at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- $5 Kids Tickets, Skate & Pet-Item Drive in Matinee Tomorrow vs. Laval - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Reassign F Cliff Pu to Springfield (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Abramov Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Minnesota Recalls Forward Gerry Mayhew from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 13 at Hartford Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Reign No Match for Tucson Scoring Saturday - Ontario Reign
- Pederson Leads Roadrunners to Blowout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Falls to Texas 2-1 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Rampage Fall to Wolves in Shootout - San Antonio Rampage
- Gulls End Road Swing with Loss - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.