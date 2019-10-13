Condors Nipped Late by San Jose, 4-3
October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (1-1-1; 3pts) led entering the third period, but fell to the San Jose Barracuda (2-1-0; 4pts), 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at SAP Center. RW Kailer Yamamoto scored for the third consecutive game and C Ryan McLeod scored his first professional goal.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 3 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (3rd) jumped on the ice and snapped a shot from the left-wing circle; Assists: Gagner, Marody; Time of goal: 2:00; BAK leads, 1-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Joel Kellman (1st) redirected a centering pass; Assists: Brodzinski, McCarthy; Time of goal: 4:24; Game tied, 1-1
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (1st) on a follow up effort in the crease; Assists: Malone, Lowe; Time of goal: 9:10; BAK leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: C Ryan McLeod (1st) snapped a shot short side for his first professional goal; Time of goal: 11:37; BAK leads, 3-1
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Alexander True (2nd) redirected a point shot; Assist: Halbgewachs; Time of goal: 16:53; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK - 12, SJ - 9 THIRD PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Noah Gregor (1st) wrist shot from the right-wing circle; Unassisted; Time of goal: 6:51; Game tied, 3-3
BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Ivan Chekhovich (1st) off a turnover in the slot; Assist: Kellman; Time of goal: 16:40; SJ leads, 4-3
SHOTS: BAK- 10, SJ - 8 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Chekhovich (SJ) 2. Gregor (SJ) 3. Yamamoto (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4; SJ - 0/2
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29; SJ - 20
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (1-1-0; 20/16); SJ - Shortridge (1-0-0; 29/26)
Earlier today, the Condors were assigned 24-year old C Colby Cave from the Edmonton Oilers
RW Kailer Yamamoto is the first Condors AHL player to score in each of the first three games of the season
C Brad Malone has assists in each of the team's three games
Bakersfield's penalty kill is 8/8 to start the season
The Condors head to Stockton on Tuesday to finish the brief road trip
Scratches: Jakob Stukel, Nolan Vesey, Vincent Desharnais
