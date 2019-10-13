Amerks Rally in Third, Top Wolf Pack in Shootout

(Hartford, CT) ... By scoring twice in the final period of regulation, the Rochester Americans (3-1-0-0) closed out their three-in-three weekend with an incredible come-from-behind shootout victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack (3-0-0-1) Sunday afternoon at the XL Center.

Tage Thompson picked up his second multi-point effort of the season with two assists to lead Rochester to its first shootout win of the campaign. Remi Elie also turned in a two-point (1+1) performance, igniting the comeback early in the third period while also setting up Zach Redmond's game-tying goal with 13 seconds remaining. Goaltender Andrew Hammond improved to 3-0-0 on the year while making 33 saves and stopping all three Hartford skaters in the skills competition.

Hartford extended its point streak to begin the 2019-20 season as Filip Chytil and Boo Nieves each scored during regulation. Netminder Adam Huska stopped 35 of 37 shots on goal before the Amerks sent the contest beyond regulation.

Heading into the third period, the Amerks trailed 2-0 before the comeback began. Elie found the back of the net first for Rochester 4:42 into the final frame, cutting Hartford's lead in half. Andrew MacWilliam was credited with the secondary assist, while Thompson picked up his first helper of the afternoon.

With 1:48 left, Amerks interim head coach Gord Dineen used his lone timeout and pulled Hammond as the face-off was to the left of the Wolf Pack net. Rochester pressed for the equalizer on several occasions before Redmond rifled an Elie rebound past Huska, tying the matchup with just 13 seconds to go.

The game remained tied at two goals apiece after the five-minute overtime period, forcing the first shootout contest for the Amerks this year.

Hartford elected to go first in the skills competition and missed on all three attempts, while Thompson was the lone Amerk to capitalize in the shootout.

The Wolf Pack opened the scoring midway through the second stanza as former Amerk Danny O'Regan cut to the top of the goal crease and set up Chytil at the 9:47 mark. Later in the same period, Hartford upped the score once more on a breakaway goal by Nieves with 3:16, taking a 2-0 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

The Amerks return to the Flower City for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Oct. 18 at The Blue Cross Arena. All of the action can be heard live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Goal Scorers

ROC: R. Elie (1), Z. Redmond (1)

HFD: F. Chytil (2), B. Nieves (1)

Goaltenders

ROC: A. Hammond - 33/35 (W)

HFD: A. Huska - 35/37 (SOL)

Shots

ROC: 38

HFD: 35

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (3/3)

HFD: PP (0/3) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars

1. T. Thompson (ROC)

2. F. Chytil (HFD)

3. Z. Redmond (ROC)

