Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Beat Condors 4-3
October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (2-1-0-0) picked up their second consecutive win as they erased a two-goal deficit and upended the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) (1-1-1-0) 4-3 on Sunday at the SAP Center
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (1-0-0) earned his first pro win, making 26 saves on 29 shots
Shane Starrett (1-1-0) allowed four goals on 20 shots and suffered his first loss of the season
Joel Kellman (1) collected his first AHL goal and added an assist in the win
Noah Gregor (1) tied the game halfway through the third on his first pro goal
Ivan Chekhovich (1) scored the game-winner with 3:20 remaining in the third and earned the game's first star
San Jose Barracuda, SAP Center at San Jose, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95113
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL
Bakersfield 0 3 0 3
San Jose 0 2 2 4
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Bakersfield 29 0 2 11
San Jose 20 0 4 15
