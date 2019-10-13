Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Beat Condors 4-3

The San Jose Barracuda (2-1-0-0) picked up their second consecutive win as they erased a two-goal deficit and upended the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) (1-1-1-0) 4-3 on Sunday at the SAP Center

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (1-0-0) earned his first pro win, making 26 saves on 29 shots

Shane Starrett (1-1-0) allowed four goals on 20 shots and suffered his first loss of the season

Joel Kellman (1) collected his first AHL goal and added an assist in the win

Noah Gregor (1) tied the game halfway through the third on his first pro goal

Ivan Chekhovich (1) scored the game-winner with 3:20 remaining in the third and earned the game's first star

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL

Bakersfield 0 3 0 3

San Jose 0 2 2 4

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Bakersfield 29 0 2 11

San Jose 20 0 4 15

