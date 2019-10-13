Panthers Reassign F Cliff Pu to Springfield (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL)

October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Florida Panthers announced on Sunday that they have reassigned forward Cliff Pu to the club's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Pu, 21, skated in 53 AHL games in 2018-19 with the Charlotte Checkers and Springfield. He posted eight points on two goals and six assists. In five ECHL games with the Florida Everblades last season, Pu tallied two goals and three assists.

Originally a third-round pick (66th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft, Pu scored 210 points (80g, 130a) over 232 OHL games with the London Knights and Kingston Frontenacs from 2014-2018.

Springfield will complete its first three-game weekend of the season on Sunday afternoon in Providence for a 3:05 p.m. matinee against the Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

