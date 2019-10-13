Gulls End Road Swing with Loss

The Gulls fell 5-3 to the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena to conclude a season-opening three-game road trip.

Kiefer Sherwood earned his first multi-point game of the season with a goal and assist (1-1=2). Sherwood scored his second goal of 2019-20 at 3:13 of the first period and added an assist to push his season-opening scoring streak to three games (2-2=4).

Jack Kopacka netted his first goal and point of the season (unassisted) at 14:34 of the third period.

Andrew Poturalski scored 57 seconds following the Kopacka goal to cut the deficit to 4-3 at 15:31 of the third period to mark his first goal as a Gull.

Chase De Leo and Simon Benoit each earned their first assist of the season on the Sherwood goal. Sam Carrick tallied his first point (assist) on the Poturalski goal.

Kevin Boyle stopped 27-of-31 shots in his season debut. Alex Broadhurst and Andreas Martinsen each made their Gulls debut.

San Diego will host their 2019-20 home opener vs. Stockton on Friday, Oct. 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the game

We're going to build off the positives which is having a good push back at the end there. At the point of the game we obviously want to have a better start. That goal by Kiefer (Sherwood) was huge and then we kind of laid off the gas a bit and let them get back into the game. A lot to work on this week, we're going to have a long week of practice. That game at home can't come soon enough.

On unfortunate bounces

Those are going to start going our way soon. We're not worried about that. Those are the things you can't control so we're going to focus this next week on things that we can control which is our structure, our chemistry as a team, getting guys together and just trying to become a better team. Right now we have a lot to work on so it's going to be a good hard week.

On it still being early in the season

It is, but you don't want to look at it that way either because these games are huge. You go down to the end of the season and missing the playoffs by one or two points, these are the games you look at that could've made a difference. We have a lot to work on and it's going to be a long week.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I think overall when you end up losing you always look at the areas you have to continue to improve on but I think the effort was solid tonight. Overall we're trending in the right direction but obviously we're not there yet. We dug ourselves a little hole. We want to pride ourselves as being a good road team so there's a lot of work to be done in that area. When you look at our team there's some positives but I think more than anything when you get a little work ethic that makes a big difference. We need more of that.

On the team continuing to battle

I think tonight we just pushed had. Again, we don't want to get ourselves into desperation mode to have to play with a sense of urgency. I think overall tonight we had a better sense of that. There were some solid plays, their compete level was high but we're playing in a good league, there's good players overall. There's certainly another level for our team right now to have some success.

On Friday's home opener in San Diego

We're all looking forward to that. There's no better feeling than getting a chance to play in front of your own fans. I think our players are excited about that. We have a long trip to get home, we have a long week to regroup and we'll certainly be ready for (Friday).

