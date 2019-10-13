Reign No Match for Tucson Scoring Saturday

October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign fell for the first time in regulation, as they were defeated by the Tucson Roadrunners to conclude their back-to-back set this weekend. Defensemen Kale Clague and Mikey Anderson scored for the Reign in defeat, as Anderson extended his point streak to four games to begin the season.

Date: October 12, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1012BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1012Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1012PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (2-1-1-0)

TUC Record: (2-1-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 2 -- 2

TUC 2 3 3 -- 8

Shots PP

ONT 17 1/4

TUC 38 3/7

Three Stars -

1. Lane Pederson (TUC)

2. Brayden Burke (TUC)

3. Andy Miele (TUC)

W: Adin Hill (1-1-0)

L: Cal Petersen (2-1-1)

Next Game: Saturday, October 19, 2019 @ San Jose - 1:15 PM @ SAP Center

