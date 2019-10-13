Reign No Match for Tucson Scoring Saturday
October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fell for the first time in regulation, as they were defeated by the Tucson Roadrunners to conclude their back-to-back set this weekend. Defensemen Kale Clague and Mikey Anderson scored for the Reign in defeat, as Anderson extended his point streak to four games to begin the season.
Date: October 12, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1012BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1012Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1012PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (2-1-1-0)
TUC Record: (2-1-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 2 -- 2
TUC 2 3 3 -- 8
Shots PP
ONT 17 1/4
TUC 38 3/7
Three Stars -
1. Lane Pederson (TUC)
2. Brayden Burke (TUC)
3. Andy Miele (TUC)
W: Adin Hill (1-1-0)
L: Cal Petersen (2-1-1)
Next Game: Saturday, October 19, 2019 @ San Jose - 1:15 PM @ SAP Center
