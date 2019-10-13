Abramov Reassigned to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Vitaly Abramov to the Belleville Senators.

In two games with Ottawa this season, Abramov scored his first career NHL goal on Thursday against St. Louis.

The 21-year-old Russian played in Belleville's season opener in Toronto last weekend.

