Abramov Reassigned to Belleville
October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Vitaly Abramov to the Belleville Senators.
In two games with Ottawa this season, Abramov scored his first career NHL goal on Thursday against St. Louis.
The 21-year-old Russian played in Belleville's season opener in Toronto last weekend.
Belleville Senators forward Vitaly Abramov
