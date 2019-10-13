NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Abramov Reassigned to Belleville

October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Vitaly Abramov to the Belleville Senators.

In two games with Ottawa this season, Abramov scored his first career NHL goal on Thursday against St. Louis.

The 21-year-old Russian played in Belleville's season opener in Toronto last weekend.

Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.

Check out the Belleville Senators Statistics




Images from this story

Belleville Senators forward Vitaly Abramov
Belleville Senators forward Vitaly Abramov
   

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew