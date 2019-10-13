$5 Kids Tickets, Skate & Pet-Item Drive in Matinee Tomorrow vs. Laval
October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Get out of the house and join the Rockford IceHogs for Kids Day and Columbus Day TOMORROW against the Laval Rocket at 1 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
We are treating fans ages 17 and under to $5 tickets and we are also teaming up with Two Men And A Truck during Monday's contest to host the "Movers For Mutts" pet-item drive, which will benefit PAWS Humane Society in Rockford.
The doors open at noon and the puck drops at 1:00 p.m.
$5 Kids Tickets: Tickets for fans ages 17 and under are available for just $5 for the IceHogs' Columbus Day showdown against the Rocket. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.
NOTE: To purchase the $5 kids tickets online, select the "Kid and Student Ticket" option under the "Type" dropdown on Ticketmaster.
"Movers for Mutts" Pet Item Drive, Courtesy of Two Men And A Truck: Fans who donate new or gently-used pet care items, pet food or cleaning supplies at the entrance of the arena on Monday will receive two free ticket vouchers to the IceHogs' home game on Wed. Oct. 30 vs. the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m.
Donations can be made at any entrance to the BMO Harris Bank Center. Proceeds benefit PAWS Humane Society.
Postgame Skate with the Hogs: Those in attendance can join their favorite IceHogs players for a skate on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice immediately following the conclusion of the game. Fans must provide their own skates, as rentals are not available.
NOTE: Skaters can line up for the postgame skate at the top of section 101 or at the VIP doors in the main lobby after the game. Fans must wear skates to take the ice for the postgame skate.
