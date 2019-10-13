P-Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I.. - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Peter Cehlarik and Anders Bjork scored for Providence while Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar recorded 23 saves in the loss.

COACH'S QUOTE

"I really liked our first period," said Jay Leach, head coach of the Bruins. "I thought it was probably our best first period of the season, as far as playing the game that we want to play. They took advantage on the four-on-four and the momentum swung the other way.

"They capitalized on two power plays and we had our opportunities to do the same in return and we didn't. Some of that was not putting it past the goalie, who was exceptional, and other times it was on our own behalf with our execution. We have some work to do. We're a young group and we're going to have to learn from games like this."

THOUGHTS FROM THE PLAYERS

Paul Carey (One assist)

"It's tough. We're working some things out right now. We have a lot of young guys and fresh blood, but I have no doubt that we're going to find our chemistry and start clicking. With that being said, I think we're playing well. I thought we came out of the gates really hot and dictated the pace for most of the game. Credit to Springfield, they were very opportunistic and came away with the win."

STATS

Bjork's goal was his second tally in as many games. He also added an assist and now leads Providence with three goals and five points this season.

Jack Studnicka recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two assists. He leads the P-Bruins with three assists this season.

With a power play goal on Sunday, Providence has now scored on the power play in two consecutive games and three of four games this season.

NEXT GAME

The Bruins will travel to Laval to take on the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, October 16 at Place Bell. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

