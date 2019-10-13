Iowa Falls to Texas 2-1 in the Shootout

October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (3-0-0-1; 7 pts.) dropped its first points of the 2019-20 season as the team fell in the shootout to the Texas Stars (1-2-0-1; 3 pts.) by a score of 2-1 Saturday evening.

Texas and Iowa played to a scoreless first period, with the Stars leading in shots 10-9.

The Stars once again opened the scoring as forward Jason Robertson was credited with his second goal of the season at 5:22 in the second period. From behind the net, Robertson sent a pass into the slot. His feed deflected off the stick of an Iowa defender and past goaltender Mat Robson (32 saves) to give the visitors the lead. Defender John Nyberg earned an assist on the play, his first of the season.

At the end of the second period, Texas led 1-0 while Iowa had a 23-22 shot advantage.

For the fourth consecutive contest, Iowa erased its early-game deficit as forward Gabriel Dumont potted his third goal of the season at 7:48 in the third period. Forward Gerry Mayhew took a shot from the slot that missed the net but rebounded back out in front. Dumont crashed the net and tucked the puck between the post and the pad of goaltender Landon Bow (35 saves) for the score. With the assist, Mayhew extended his point streak to four games, tied for the longest active streak in the AHL.

The score remained tied at 1-1, forcing the teams to an extra frame and once again, a scoreless overtime led to the shootout.

In the shootout, Mayhew scored the lone tally for the Wild, but the Stars received goals from forwards Denis Gurianov and Tanner Kero, claiming the extra point for Texas in the process. Final shot totals were 36-34 in favor of Iowa.

The Wild finished the game 0-for-5 on the power play and 9-for-9 on the penalty kill, including killing off a full 2:00 of 5-on-3 play late in the second period. Iowa's nine penalty kills were the most in a single game for the team since March 26, 2014 vs. Charlotte. The Wild have also earned seven of a possible eight points in the first four games of the season for the first time in team history.

Iowa goes on the road for the first time this season, traveling to Manitoba for a pair of games next weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.