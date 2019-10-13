Bears Blowout Penguins for First Home Win
October 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears scored five unanswered goals and pounced all over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 5-1 win on Sunday night at Giant Center. Fresh off a two goal performance the night before, Travis Boyd scored twice more to help spark the Bears offense.
After hitting two goal posts in the first period, the persistent Bears eventually cashed in on their first two power play chances of the night. First, Christian Djoos setup Boyd at the 15:27 mark after Pens Joseph Cramarossa was boxed for interference. At 17:39, Matt Moulson scored his second of the season after finishing a passing play with Boyd and Djoos in the slot. Hershey carried their 2-0 lead into first intermission with a 10-9 lead in shots.
Next period, the Chocolate and White doubled their lead with more special teams success. At 6:56, Boyd beat Casey DeSmith for his second goal and third point of the evening to increase his team's lead to 3-0. At 11:02, Martin Fehervary scored his first professional goal on a shorthanded, 2-on-1 rush. Joined on the rush with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Fehervary ripped a quick shot low to the ice past DeSmith for the personal milestone. Beck Malenstyn recorded the lone assist, who scored Hershey's first shorthanded goal of the season the night before.
Into the third, Mike Sgarbossa joined the scoring parade at 14:31 after burying a shot from the slot area. The Penguins spoiled Pheonix Copley's late bid for a shutout with a power play goal by Niclas Almari at 18:35. The power play goal against was the first allowed by the Bears in 2019-20, snapping a 13-for-13 stretch to start the season.
Final shots on goal were 27-25 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Hershey's 5-1 win. The Bears special teams finished the night 2-for-5 on the man-advantage, and 4-for-5 on the kill.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, October 16th on the road in Toronto. The Bears will kick off their three-game Canadian tour with a 7 PM puck drop against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the radio call on the Bears Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2019
- Penguins Drop 5-1 Decision at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Blowout Penguins for First Home Win - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Beat Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Nipped Late by San Jose, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Third Period Letdown Costs Pack in Shootout Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Wolf Pack in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-2 - Providence Bruins
- 'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Special Teams Pivotal in T-Birds Breakout Win at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- $5 Kids Tickets, Skate & Pet-Item Drive in Matinee Tomorrow vs. Laval - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Reassign F Cliff Pu to Springfield (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Abramov Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Minnesota Recalls Forward Gerry Mayhew from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 13 at Hartford Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Reign No Match for Tucson Scoring Saturday - Ontario Reign
- Pederson Leads Roadrunners to Blowout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Falls to Texas 2-1 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Rampage Fall to Wolves in Shootout - San Antonio Rampage
- Gulls End Road Swing with Loss - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.