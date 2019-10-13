Bears Blowout Penguins for First Home Win

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears scored five unanswered goals and pounced all over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 5-1 win on Sunday night at Giant Center. Fresh off a two goal performance the night before, Travis Boyd scored twice more to help spark the Bears offense.

After hitting two goal posts in the first period, the persistent Bears eventually cashed in on their first two power play chances of the night. First, Christian Djoos setup Boyd at the 15:27 mark after Pens Joseph Cramarossa was boxed for interference. At 17:39, Matt Moulson scored his second of the season after finishing a passing play with Boyd and Djoos in the slot. Hershey carried their 2-0 lead into first intermission with a 10-9 lead in shots.

Next period, the Chocolate and White doubled their lead with more special teams success. At 6:56, Boyd beat Casey DeSmith for his second goal and third point of the evening to increase his team's lead to 3-0. At 11:02, Martin Fehervary scored his first professional goal on a shorthanded, 2-on-1 rush. Joined on the rush with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Fehervary ripped a quick shot low to the ice past DeSmith for the personal milestone. Beck Malenstyn recorded the lone assist, who scored Hershey's first shorthanded goal of the season the night before.

Into the third, Mike Sgarbossa joined the scoring parade at 14:31 after burying a shot from the slot area. The Penguins spoiled Pheonix Copley's late bid for a shutout with a power play goal by Niclas Almari at 18:35. The power play goal against was the first allowed by the Bears in 2019-20, snapping a 13-for-13 stretch to start the season.

Final shots on goal were 27-25 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Hershey's 5-1 win. The Bears special teams finished the night 2-for-5 on the man-advantage, and 4-for-5 on the kill.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, October 16th on the road in Toronto. The Bears will kick off their three-game Canadian tour with a 7 PM puck drop against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the radio call on the Bears Radio Network.

