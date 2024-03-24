McCormick's Last-Minute Goal Helps Firebirds Stun Stars

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Saturday Night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-2. Ryan Winterton scored the game's first goal while Andrew Poturalski, Max McCormick, and Cameron Hughes each scored in the game's final five minutes to seal the victory and earn the Firebirds their 13th straight game with a point.

Ryan Winterton notched his 21st of the season at 15:58 of the opening period. Marian Studenic and Cale Fleury picked up the assists as Winterton ripped a shot under the crossbar to make it 1-0. Texas tied the game with 1:47 left in the first.

Coachella Valley outshot Texas 14-9 in the second period but the Stars were the only team to strike. Matej Blumel's 26th of the year gave the visitors the lead at the 14:44 mark of the middle frame.

As the game moved in to the final five minutes, Andrew Poturalski drove to the Texas net and made a power move to beat goaltender Remi Poirier to tie it at two. The goal was Poturalski's 13th of the season and was assisted by Marian Studenic and Jimmy Schuldt.

With the game tied inside the last minute, Kole Lind took a wrist shot from the blue line that was redirected by Max McCormick, giving Coachella Valley the lead with 53 seconds left. Schuldt earned his second assist of the game on McCormick's team-leading 27th goal of the year. Cameron Hughes scored 14 seconds later to make it 4-2. It was the shortest time between two goals in Firebirds' history (previous was :25 on January 22, 2023, vs. San Diego).

The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 38-13-5-4 and gives them points in 23 of their last 24 games. There were no penalties called in the game.

The Firebirds outshot the Stars 45-23. Chris Driedger made 21 saves on 23 shots to earn his 18th win of the season.

NEXT HOME GAME

After a week on the road, the Firebirds return home to face the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday, April 4th. Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

TICKET UPGRADE

Looking to enhance your experience for a Firebirds game? Upgrade any ticket for access to The Compound, the newest VIP space at Acrisure Arena offering fans access to a stunning outdoor space featuring private bar, food, exclusive Firebirds merchandise options, covered seating, firepits along with access to a variety of backyard games from putt-putt and pickleball to cornhole and bocce ball and more! Upgrade options are available at the game or.

Don't miss a moment of Coachella Valley Firebirds' hockey! Group, Flex, and Individual tickets for remainder of the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Season Tickets Memberships for 2024-25 are also on sale! For more information on ticket options, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with season tickets on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, season ticket members will have access to the 2025 AHL All Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.