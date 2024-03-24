Reign Edge Condors 4-3
March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (34-23-4, 72pts) fell 4-3 to the Ontario Reign (34-21-7, 75pts) on Sunday afternoon. Dylan Holloway (6th) and Matvey Petrov (8th) each scored on the power play. Carter Savoie (7th) scored with an extra attacker. Petrov, Savoie and Ben Gleason (2a) had multi-point games.
Bakersfield's penalty killed has killed off 32 of its last 33 power plays.
UP NEXT: The Condors four-game trip continues in San Diego on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2024
- Reign Edge Condors 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Askarov, Ads Shutout Henderson - Milwaukee Admirals
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Alex Stalock from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Take Down Comets in Homestand Finale - Rochester Americans
- Silver Knights Blanked by Admirals, 3-0, Drop Fourth of Season Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Defeat Phantoms, 3-1, to Close Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Chances Galore in 3-1 Loss to Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Fall to Crunch in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Bruins, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Bongiovanni scores again as Senators drop homestand finale to Wolf Pack - Belleville Senators
- Olof Lindbom Collects First Career Victory as Wolf Pack Beat Senators 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Fall to Americans, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Brad Lambert Posts Pair of Assists in Moose Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Battle Back to Complete a 5-2 Victory over the Manitoba Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Recall Adam Mechura from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip against Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #62: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 3 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day: Wranglers at Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
- McCormick's Last-Minute Goal Helps Firebirds Stun Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Sebastian Cossa Ties Franchise Record with 15-Game Point Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.