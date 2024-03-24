Reign Edge Condors 4-3

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (34-23-4, 72pts) fell 4-3 to the Ontario Reign (34-21-7, 75pts) on Sunday afternoon. Dylan Holloway (6th) and Matvey Petrov (8th) each scored on the power play. Carter Savoie (7th) scored with an extra attacker. Petrov, Savoie and Ben Gleason (2a) had multi-point games.

Bakersfield's penalty killed has killed off 32 of its last 33 power plays.

UP NEXT: The Condors four-game trip continues in San Diego on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

