Comets Fall to Americans, 4-1

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Rochester, NY. - After a victory the previous night, the Utica Comets took to the ice in Rochester to battle a divisional rival, the Americans on Sunday afternoon at the Blue Cross Arena. A rested Rochester team waited for Utica to come to town for a matchup that clearly had playoff implications as the season winds down and both teams needing to continue accruing wins to achieve a playoff spot. When the dust settled on the game, the Comets were unable to close the gap after falling behind two goals in the second period. Despite scoring to bring the game within a goal, the Americans pulled away in the third as Utica dropped the contest, 3-1.

The game's first period ended without a goal but during the middle frame, the Americans got the scoring started after a pass deflected off the skates of a Utica defenseman at 4:32. The goal was credited to Jeremy Davies. Later, Rochester with the man advantage received a goal from Brett Murray at 6:55 on a deflection passed Comets goalie, Nico Daws. Those goal but Utica down, 2-0. The powerplay struck for the Comets and brought them within a goal as Brian Halonen scored to make it 2-1 on the one-timer as sent to him perfectly by Joe Gambardella. It was Halonen's 16th of the season scored at 16:51.

In the final period, the Americans capitalized on a two-on-one pass from Jiri Kulich to Isak Rosen at 14:54 leaving the Comets behind, 3-1. Jeremy Davies added an empty netter with just 38 seconds left to end the game 4-1.

The Comets are back will return to the Adirondack Bank Center against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 PM. Great seats still available.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.