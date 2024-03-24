Game #62: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #62: Tucson Roadrunners (36-20-3-2) vs. San Jose Barracuda (19-30-9-2)

Time: Sunday, March 24, 3:00 p.m. MST, Tech Cu Arena, San Jose, California

Referees: #24 Jack Young, #59 Kyle Bauman

Linespersons: #57 Matthieu Audet, #21 Alexander Ledovskiy

The Tucson Roadrunners face the San Jose Sharks Affiliate San Jose Barracuda for game two of the weekend series; having won seven out of the first 11 games of March with the most recent coming in a 3-1 victory on Saturday in San Jose. The win gave Tucson second place in the Pacific Division back over the Colorado Eagles with 77 points. As for the Barracuda, they remain at 10th in the division trying to play playoff spoiler once again versus Tucson.

Three things:

Forward Jan Jenik secured his 10th multiple-point game of the season in Saturday's 3-1 victory with a two-assist effort both coming as primaries for Tucson's first two critical goals. Jenik now has three games each this year with multiple-goals and multiple-assists with 21 total points (10 goals, 11 assists) in his multiple-point games this year. Overall, Jenik remains second on the team in March scoring with 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists); just two behind Aku Raty's 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists).

Rookie forward Josh Doan scored his 26th goal of the season on Saturday; marking his season high sixth-straight game with a point which he also accomplished from January 1 to January 13. In that six-game stretch, Doan had four goals and three assists for seven points whereas this current point streak, he has eight points (4 goals, 4 assists). Doan also has a three-game goal streak; which is two behind of his current high of five-straight games with a goal that he set from February 3 to February 17. Overall, Doan leads rookie scoring with his 26 goals and is third amongst rookies with 46 total points. With the goal on Saturday, Doan is now just five goals away from tying all-time single season high goal scorer Michael Carcone at 31; which he set last season with the Roadrunners.

With his two recent goals coming in empty-net fashion, defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok is now tied with Victor Soderstrom for first on the team with goals from a defenseman at eight despite playing 23 fewer games Since his return from an injury that kept him out from November 17 to February 9 for 32 games, Kolyachonok has seven points with six goals and one assist in his last 17 games. In the AHL, Kolyachonok is tied for 8th in the league in goals by defensemen, but his 29 games played are the least out of the 12-way tie.

What's the word?

"I think it will be a chippy game; obviously that third period was scrappy so that's the momentum going into (today) and I think we're going to win that battle against any team so I'm excited."

Tucson forward Colin Theisen on what he expects to see what San Jose brings on Sunday.

Number to Know:

13 - Out of the 46 total goals between the Roadrunners and Barracuda, 13 of them have been scored within the first and last two minutes and forty seconds of a period; including Brandon Coe's first goal for San Jose 48 seconds after opening face-off and Doan's game tying goal with 24 second left to go in the second period on Saturday.

Latest Transactions:

On Saturday, March 23, the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) signed forward Will Gavin to a PTO from Air Force Academy (NCAA).

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from Tech CU Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

