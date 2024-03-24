San Jose Takes Series Finale with Tucson

SAN JOSE, CA - It was anything but a relaxing Sunday walk in the park as the Tucson Roadrunners fell 4-0 to San Jose in a game with 148 penalty minutes as Tucson fell to 36-21-3-2 on the year from the Tech CU Arena.

Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Tucson Roadrunners and San Jose Barracuda began similarly to Saturday afternoon's contest, with a San Jose goal in the first period. Although it took 18:36 for the 0-0 tie to be broken on Sunday, compared to just 48 seconds on Saturday, it was the Barracuda who would score first. San Jose would light the lamp on the power-play. Montana Onyebuchi dropped the gloves for the Roadrunners in the first, a period that featured three minor penalties on San Jose, five minor penalties on Tucson, and a fighting call on both sides.

The second frame was filled with more offensive chances for the Roadrunners, but no change in score for the good guys in white. Tucson outshot San Jose 14-6 in the frame, but one of the San Jose shots was a power-play goal which extended their lead to 2-0. Tucson netminder Dylan Wells was fantastic in the first two frames, not allowing a 5-on-5 goal in either period and making a total of 22 saves. Tucson had three power-play opportunities in the frame but were unable to score.

San Jose would score their first even strength goal of the game at 8:47 to take a 3-0 lead and would score a third power-play goal at the 11:37 mark of period three to give them a 4-0 lead. Frustrations would brew for the Roadrunners and the penalties would start being handed out. Five Roadrunners would receive misconducts in the third as well as three San Jose players. The game totaled 148 penalty minutes between the two sides. Dylan Wells would end the afternoon with 36 saves and a .900 save percentage on the afternoon.

"They (San Jose) play scrappy and hard and we have to be a little better in responding to their hits. We have to stick to our plan and play between the whistles. People say it is a game of inches and we were inches short today, we have to learn from it for the next game," said Forward Jan Jenik following Tucson's 4-0 loss to San Jose on Sunday afternoon.

