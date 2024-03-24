Askarov, Ads Shutout Henderson

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Yaroslav Askarov stopped all 21 shots he faced for his sixth shutout of the season as the Admirals topped the Henderson Silver Knights 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Panther Arena.

The win concluded a season-series sweep for the Ads over Henderson as they allowed just one goal in four games and pushed to 40 victories this season, the 15th time since the team joined the AHL in 2001 that they have cracked the 40-win plateau.

Askarov moved his record to 24-12-1 on the season and his six shutouts are within one of tying Brian Finley for most shutouts in one season in team history.

For the first time in six games the Admirals opened the scoring as Zach L'Heureux picked up a shorthanded goal with 4:22 left in the first. With Henderson on the power-play, Roland McKeown chipped the puck up to L'Heureux, who had a 2-on-1 with Juuso Parssinen. L'Heuruex carried the puck into the zone before going post-and-in for his 16th goal of the year.

Jasper Weatherby pushed the Admirals lead to 2-0 when he streaked down the right wing, wrapped around the Henderson goal and stuff in past the right pad of netminder Isaiah Saville at the 17:21 mark of the opening stanza.

The score stayed that way until L'Heureux picked up an empty net goal with 2:50 to play in the contest.

The Admirals hit the road this Tuesday when they head over to Des Moines to take on the Wild on Tuesday night 7 pm. Their next home game is Friday, March 29th at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.

