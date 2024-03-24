Game Day: Wranglers at Gulls
March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers make a stop in sunny San Diego to face the Gulls at Pechanga Arena on Sunday.
Calgary (31-22-5-3) is amid a tight playoff race in the Pacific Division and currently sit in sixth place with 70 points.
They have earned points in each of their last three games (1-0-1-1).
Puck drop: 6:00pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Mar. 26, 2024 7:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome
Mar. 27, 2024 7:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
The last meeting between the Wranglers and Gulls - a two-game set at the Scotiabank Saddledome - went to San Diego, who picked up back-to-back wins.
Calgary earned a 'W' against the Gulls back on Nov.10 after an eight-goal outburst and a 30-save outing from Oscar Dansk between the pipes.
Sunday's tilt is the fourth and final game between these two teams this season.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones
Keep your eye on Ben Jones tonight.
Jones registered a three-point game against the Gulls on Nov.10 scoring twice and adding an assist and was named the First Star of the Game.
He tallied his team-leading 20th goal of the season against the Ontario Reign on Mar.22 and currently leads the Wranglers in scoring with 40 pts. (20g, 20a) in 61 games.
ONE TIMERS:
(F) Sam Morton has a goal and an assist in his first three games with the Wranglers.
(F) Adam Klapka continues to add to his career year, sitting second in scoring on the team with 18 goals and 37 pts.
(F) Jakob Pelletier picked up an assist against the Reign on Friday.
