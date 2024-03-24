Crunch Defeat Bruins, 3-2, in Shootout

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Providence Bruins, 3-2, in a shootout today at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The win advances the Crunch to 36-20-4-2 as they take sole possession of first in the North Division with 78 points. The team is now 3-0-0-0 in the four-game season series against the Bruins.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins recorded the victory stopping 41-of-43 shots and all three shootout attempts. Michael DiPietro turned aside 23-of-25 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts in net for the Bruins. Both the Syracuse and Providence power plays converted on 1-of-4 opportunities.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch broke the stalemate 3:27 into the middle frame. DiPietro made the save on Max Groshev's redirection, but Tristan Allard was able to get a stick on the rebound and send it in. Just over a minute later, the Bruins evened the score when Patrick Brown scored during a scramble in front of the net. Syracuse regained their lead with a power-play goal late in the period. Gage Goncalves fired a shot from the left circle that went off the post and back out into the crease behind the netminder for Jack Finley to poke in.

The Bruins knotted the score, 2-2, with a power-play goal halfway through the third period to eventually send the game into overtime. Anthony Richard centered a feed from along the goal line that banked off a Crunch defender and into the net.

Neither team scored in the overtime frame and the game went to a shootout where Goncalves scored the only goal and game-winner in the second round.

The Crunch return home to host the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch close out the three-in-three weekend 2-1-0-0...The Crunch are 3-2 in shootouts this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.