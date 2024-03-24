Canucks Battle Back to Complete a 5-2 Victory over the Manitoba Moose

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks played the second game in the back-to-back against the Manitoba Moose, and they looked to get back into the win column after a 3-2 loss yesterday.

In net for the Canucks this morning is Zach Sawchenko, who registers his first start of the season with the Abbotsford Canucks. The Canucks have chosen to go with an 11 and 7 formation today, with Jett Woo and Nick Cicek kicking off the 7 defensemen. Matt Irwin and Filip Johansson Stick together, followed by Akito Hirose and Guillaume Brisebois. Christian Wolanin makes his return to the Canucks lineup for the first time since January, as the 7th defencemen today.

No change to the first 3 lines of forwards, as Tristen Nielsen, Sheldon Dries, and Linus Karlsson kicked off the offense, followed by Aidan McDonough, John Stevens, and Arshdeep Bains. Aatu Räty and Marc Gatcomb wing Max Sasson, and Cooper Walker slotted back into the lineup alongside Chase Wouters.

The game kicked off quickly after Aatu Räty found the back of the net just 2 minutes into the game, off a feed from Marc Gatcomb, and the Canucks took an early lead, 1-0. The Canucks with a strong start, continued to fire shots on net, but a hooking call around the 11-minute mark, lead to a quick goal for Nikita Chibrikov. Just 8 seconds into the penalty, Chibrikov tipped in the shot from Ville Heinola, for his 17th of the season, and tied the game up at 1. Just two minutes later, Arshdeep Bains found himself on the breakaway after a feed from Christian Wolanin. Bains fired on net, the shot was deflected, but Bains snuck in behind Delia, to chip it in the net, for his 14th of the season, and the Canucks were up 2-1. The Moose pulled Collin Delia, and Thomas Milic took his place in net for the remainder of the game. Just 20 seconds after Bains regained the lead for the Canucks, Axel Jonsson-Fjälby netted his 10th of the season and tied the game back up at 2. The Moose would finish out the first period on the man advantage that would then get carried over into the start of the second.

It was a strong second period for the Canucks. After successfully killing off the remainder of Manitoba's powerplay, Christian Wolanin would go on to fire a laser straight to the back of the net, just 2 minutes into the period. This goal came as his 4th of the season, and first after being out with an injury for 2 months. The Canucks found themselves on their first man advantage in the game, where Tristen Nielsen was able to pick up Sheldon Dries' rebound to give the Canucks a 3-goal lead, for his 12th of the season. Just 3 minutes later, Marc Gatcomb joined the scoring party after intercepting a Moose turnover, and quickly turned around and fired it on net for his 9th of the season. Three unanswered goals for the Canucks in the second period, allowed them to head into the third period with a 5-2 lead.

Looking to get back into the win column, the Canucks were determined to retain the lead and bounce back after yesterday. Zach Sawchenko held on for all of the shots he faced in the second and third periods to hold on to the lead. Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the third, which meant the Canucks would take this one 5-2 in a battle-back game.

Aatu Räty had himself a 4-point night, and Zach Sawchenko registered his first win as an Abbotsford Canuck in today's game.

The Canucks will head to Colorado next to take on the Eagles this weekend for their final matchup of the season before returning home to face the Manitoba Moose once again.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.