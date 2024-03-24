Providence Bruins Recall Adam Mechura from Maine Mariners

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 24, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Adam Mechura from the Maine Mariners.

Mechura, 21, has appeared in 55 games with the Mariners this season, tallying 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound forward also skated in two games with Providence in January.

The Pisek, Czechia, native signed a two-year, two-way AHL contract with the Providence Bruins last October.

