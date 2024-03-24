Olof Lindbom Collects First Career Victory as Wolf Pack Beat Senators 3-1

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their seven-game losing skid on Sunday afternoon with a strong road performance at the CAA Arena in Belleville, ON. Alex Belzile struck twice, while Olof Lindbom made a career-high 37 saves to collect his first career AHL victory in a 3-1 triumph over the Belleville Senators.

Brennan Othmann factored into Hartford's first two goals of the afternoon, turning in a terrific performance. Othmann set up Belzile in the slot to make it 2-0 Wolf Pack at 14:25 of the hockey game, a goal that would prove to be the difference. Othmann earned possession of the puck below the goal line on the right-wing side and swung a pass into the slot for Belzile. Belzile quickly fired a puck that beat Leevi Merilainen by the glove for his 17th goal of the season.

For the third game in a row, the Wolf Pack broke the ice. Othmann fired a shot from the right-wing wall that Merilainen seemed to stop. The puck trickled through the Senators netminder, however, and broke the ice just 1:46 in. The goal was Othmann's 17th of the season and his third in the last three games.

Belzile's goal at 14:25, which made it 2-0, would be the eventual game-winning goal. It is Belzile's third game-winning tally of the season.

The second period featured a goaltending battle between Merilainen and Lindbom. Both goaltenders made a series of strong saves, with Lindbom making 13 saves and Merilainen stopping ten bids by the Wolf Pack.

Wyatt Bongiovanni got the Senators on the board with his tenth goal of the season 10:19 into the third period, breaking Lindbom's shutout bid. Garrett Pilon sent a centering pass to Bongiovanni, who quickly released a shot that beat Lindbom up high.

The Senators continued pouring on the pressure, but Lindbom stood tall. The second-year goaltender made 16 saves in the third period to keep the Sens stuck on just one goal.

Belzile provided the insurance marker at 15:15, burying his second goal of the afternoon and 18th of the season to make it 3-1. Belzile was sprung in all alone off a turnover but was denied by Merilainen. The rebound came right to Belzile, who had Merilainen caught out of position. The veteran forward tucked the puck into an empty net to give Hartford the cushion needed to collect two huge points. It marked the third multi-goal outing of Belzile's season.

The Wolf Pack penalty kill stood strong at the end of the game as well, making two kills in the final 4:17 of regulation time. In all, Hartford's penalty kill went a perfect six-for-six on the afternoon.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 27th, when the Charlotte Checkers come to town for the third time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

