P-Bruins Fall to Crunch in Shootout

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Patrick Brown and Anthony Richard tallied goals to earn Providence a point. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 23 shots in the contest.

How It Happened

Cole Koepke jammed a rebound across the goal line from just outside the crease to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead 3:27 into the second period.

Brown collected a loose puck in the slot and backhanded a shot through traffic that snuck by the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 14:57 remaining in the second period. Dan Renouf and Oskar Steen were credited with the assists.

With 3:26 to play in the second frame, Jack Finley tipped a puck in front off the post and tucked the rebound across the goal line for a power play goal, giving Syracuse a 2-1 lead.

Richard received a pass at the bottom of the right circle and sent a centering feed towards the crease that banked off a defender and into the back of the net for a power play goal, tying the game at 2-2 with 10:16 left in the third period. Georgii Merkulov and Ian Mitchell received the assists.

Cage Goncalves scored the lone goal in the shootout to give Syracuse the extra point.

Stats

Merkulov's assist was his 56th point of the season, which is tied for fourth in the league.

DiPietro stopped 23 of the 25 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 43 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hershey Bears on Tuesday, March 26 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.