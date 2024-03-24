Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 3 p.m.

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (34-22-4, 72pts) @ ONTARIO (33-21-7, 73pts), 3 p.m.

The Condors and Reign meet in a pivotal matchup with the two teams separated by a point for home ice advantage in the first round

PUCK DROP: 3 p.m.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors head to the Inland Empire to open a four-game road trip.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield went to a shootout for the second straight game and came out on top, 4-3, on Friday over Coachella Valley. Raphael Lavoie scored his team-leading 25th, Lane Pederson scored his 20th, and Olivier Rodrigue stopped 34 shots for his 16th win.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 30-4-1 (.871) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

Bakersfield is in the midst of a stretch of eight of 10 games on the road and will play four straight away from Mechanics Bank Arena in the next seven days. The schedule flips in April as the team will play six of eight games on home ice.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 22-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 33-5-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

LEAD THE WAY

Brad Malone has 14 points (2g-12a) in 40 games this season and is +11. In the last 30 games he has appeared in, the Condors are 21-5-4 with their captain in the lineup.

BACK TO BACK

Lavoie's 25 goals matched his career high, set last season. He has 68 career goals in the AHL. His 12 power play goals are tied for third in the league.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

The Condors trail Ontario by a point for the final home ice spot in round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Bakersfield has a game in hand, but does not own the tiebreaker with Ontario. The Condors are four points out of third, behind idle Colorado. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 31 of its last 32 power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego.

GET A LEAD

The Condors are 23-6-2 (.774) when scoring the first goal of the game.

MINISTERS OF DEFENSE

Bakersfield has allowed just 33 goals over its last 15 games. Overall, the team is 6th in goals against at 2.73 allowed per game.

POWERED UP

The Condors are 5/19 against the Reign on the power play and have won the last two matchups by a combined 10-2 score line.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Ontario knocked off Calgary in overtime on Friday thanks to an Akil Thomas game winner. Sam Fagemo is tied for the league lead in scoring with 37 goals, despite playing in just 47 games this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors four game road trip heads to San Diego on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

