Plenty of Goals, but too Many in Gulls' Net

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Calgary Wranglers 8-4 Sunday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record now stands at 22-29-8-0.

Glenn Gawdin recorded the 12th hat trick in Gulls AHL history and his third career hat trick to cross the 20-goal mark for the first time in his AHL career (21). The hat trick included his second shorthanded goal and sixth & seventh power-play tallies of the season. He has 9-16=25 points across his last 18 games.

Nathan Gaucher set a new AHL career-high goal streak with a goal in his third consecutive game.

Andrew Agozzino recorded his team-leading 33rd assist of the season, moving his point streak to six games (3-4=7). He now has 17-33=50 points this season, his sixth 50-plus point campaign of his AHL career.

Trevor Carrick picked up points for the fourth straight game (1-5=6) with his 30th and 31st assists of the season. It marks the fifth time in his AHL career he has posted at least 30 helpers in a season.

Chase De Leo earned his sixth assist in the last five games (2-6=8) to give him 26 on the season.

Nikita Nesterenko and Sasha Pastujov also tallied assists.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 17 shots. Calle Clang stopped nine shots in relief.

The San Diego Gulls face the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena (7 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Glenn Gawdin

On how tough it was to find a rhythm:

It's tough when there's that many penalties and you're constantly killing stuff. It's hard to get in a rhythm.

On his hat trick and 20-goal season:

It feels nice. Like you said, first time I've [scored 20 goals]. Credit to the team and the guys I'm playing with. You can't score by yourself. A lot of credit to those guys for helping me reach that milestone.

On how to move past this game and be ready for the next matchup vs. Bakersfield:

You've got to put it behind you. With that being said you've got to correct things. I'm sure that on Tuesday we're going to correct some of the things that we did wrong obviously that cost us. I mean penalties, probably the priority on that list. But you do need to have a short memory, we've got to focus on Bakersfield. They're another good team and we tend to get into penalty trouble like we did tonight against them, that's for sure.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On how tough it was to find a rhythm:

Finding a rhythm in this game wasn't going to be possible. The way that we were going to respond to that absence of rhythm and all the penalties was the challenge today. A, having the discipline to be able to stay out of the box and not run the risk of taking penalties, and B, when they come, getting the job done on the penalty kill and whatever absence of rhythm came in the game to be able to keep focus on task. We missed that part of the game today and the scoreboard reflects that.

On what was said to the goaltenders:

Simply put, just looked them both in the eye and said, "That's not you." We've seen what they can do. Today, my feeling is that they were part of a team that wasn't able to keep its focus through some adverse moments and they're two players out of twenty that didn't perform the way that we wanted to today. Got an opportunity to reset, that's got to be to look forward.

On Nathan Gaucher scoring in three straight games:

I think Nathan's success is a byproduct of a couple months of dedicated work. He works very diligently on his game. He practices with intent, and when you see guys like that get rewarded, usually it's a benefit of a lot of work that they've done. Happy for Nathan that he's been able to get on the board.

On Glenn Gawdin's hat trick and first 20-goal season in AHL:

I think Glenn's value for our team, of course, is offensive, but he also has a valuable role killing penalties, he's a good system player, and most games he's physical and skates well for us. Provides a good example for the identity that we want to display on the ice and it's cool when you see any of the guys get rewarded with something like a hat trick. It's a neat event.

On getting ready to face Bakersfield Wednesday:

We liked the games we've played against Bakersfield. Their huge threat is their top-end skill, especially with their power play. It's going to be a competitive game, without a doubt. I can assure we'll be ready for that.

