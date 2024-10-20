Gulls Win, 3-2, Over Condors in Overtime

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls earned their first win of the season in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. San Diego is now 1-3-0-0 to start the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

Yegor Sidorov connected for his first two goals of his AHL career, including the overtime winner. He is the first Gulls rookie to score an OTG since Jamie Drysdale on Feb. 14, 2021 vs. Colorado and the ninth overall. Sidorov has tallied 2-2=4 points his last two games.

Carson Meyer netted his second goal of the season, his first on the power play. He now has 1-2=3 points over his last two games.

Pavol Regenda earned an assist for his fourth point in the last two games (1-3=4). He leads San Diego skaters with 1-4=5 points this season.

Ryan Carpenter picked up an assist, giving him points in back-to-back games (1-2=3).

Josh Lopina collected an assist for the second straight game, giving him two helpers on the season (0-2=2).

Judd Caulfield and Nathan Gaucher each tallied their first points and assists of the season.

Calle Clang stopped 25-of-27 shots to earn his first victory of the season.

The Gulls will flock to Abbotsford Centre to face the Abbotsford Canucks in back-to-back contests starting Friday, Oct. 25 (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Yegor Sidorov

On his first two goals of his AHL career

I wouldn't say first. I would say one of many. That was a great play by Judd Caulfield. He made a good pass on the first one and it was pretty much an empty net. Second one pretty much was, too. Josh [Lopina] passed it to me, and it was an empty net. I just hit the net and knew it was going to be a goal, so thanks to my teammates and linemates.

On getting the first win of the season

It feels awesome, especially when you score in a game when we win. It's awesome. First professional win, too, so I'm really excited. Let's just keep rolling and keep going. We will try to do our best and win every single game.

On the team clicking in tonight's win

Yeah, honestly, we played fast. The coaches were saying we played fast and smart. We had good discipline. We played really well. I think we started playing last night in the third period when we almost came back. We moved to this game just positive and we win.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Bakersfield

I think there was a lot of good to be seen in the game today. Highlighted by a bunch of big efforts, like guys sprinting back to help each other, guys blocking shots. Again we find ourselves down, but we know we've got the resolve to be able to come back and just to be able to use that and then finish the job. That was really big moment for our group to be able to capture that feeling and especially put an exclamation point on a really strong effort today.

On the line of Nathan Gaucher, Yegor Sidorov and Judd Caulfield

The nice part about that line is they've got a great blend. I thought Judd used his frame a lot today and was able to break down coverage and generate some great chances. Yegor obviously has a gift of scoring and Nathan has the ability to be able to contribute on both sides of the puck, so I thought that that line, they drove a lot of play for us tonight and they were one ingredient to the win for sure.

On Yegor Sidorov

Sometimes with goal scorers, you got to be just a touch patient. They need looks, right? And tonight, he had lots of looks. Their line, like we just mentioned, they generated quite a bit, and the more looks that you see, the better guys feel, and the calmer things get for them in the game and his two goals were actually pretty similar. I think similar areas, upstairs and tight. Good for him and I hope he can build on it moving forward.

On execution of overtime

This was execution of philosophy. As a coach, you have overtime wishes for what you wanted to say. We say pretty much the same thing before every overtime, and then we put the guys out that we think can get it done. We went in first days of training camp, and we finished practice with three-on-three overtime, just to talk about it, and get a chance to practice it and maybe there's some carry over for tonight, but good on the guys.

