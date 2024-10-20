Barracuda Tame Wild 7-3 with Big Second Period

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (3-1-0-0) exploded for five goals in the second period on Sunday at Tech CU Arena and rolled to a 7-3 win over the Iowa Wild (0-4-0-0). The five goals matched the most in a period in franchise history.

Just 2:08 into the first, Luca Cagnoni (1) opened the scoring as he drifted down from the point and beat Jesper Wallstedt on the short side. 28 seconds later, Justin Bailey (1) ran down a loose puck and ripped a shot under the blocker of the Wild netminder to give the Barracuda a 2-0 lead. San Jose nearly made it 3-0 seconds later as Brandon Coe had a partial breakaway, but he failed to score and just 25 seconds after Bailey had made it 2-0, Hunter Haight (1) directed in his first in the AHL as Michael Milne found him charging the back post.

In the second, the game remained 2-1 until Lucas Vanroboys (1) carried the puck from his own end and beat Wallstedt under the pad as he drove the net from the left wing. Two minutes later, Scott Sabourin (1), while on the power play, tipped in an Ethan Cardwell pass to make it 4-1. Just 37 seconds after Sabourin scored, Haight (2) potted his second of the game to make it 4-2. 13 seconds after the Wild's goal, Filip Bystedt (2) steered in a perfect backhand pass from Coe to make 5-2. A minute and 37 seconds later, Colin White (2) shoveled in a rebound from atop the crease and 17 seconds after that, Ethan Frisch (1) whipped in a point shot to make it 7-2.

In the third, Haight (3) would complete his first pro hat-trick but it didn't much matter as the Barracuda rolled to the 7-3 win.

Georgi Romanov finished the game by making 36 saves and is now 1-1 on the year.

The Barracuda are back in action on Wednesday in Henderson to take on the Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) at 7 p.m. and return to Tech CU Arena on Wed, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken) for the first time this season. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

