DiPietro's Shutout Lifts P-Bruins Past T-Birds

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 23 shots he faced to lift the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-0 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle netted the game-winning goal and forwards Vinni Lettieri and Patrick Brown netted insurance tallies.

How It Happened Oesterle's one-timer from the left circle zipped into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 7:43 remaining in the first period. Fabian Lysell and Riley Duran were credited with the assists. Lettieri converted on a one-timer from the low slot off a backhanded feed from John Farinacci to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 2:01 to play in the first frame. Ryan Mast received a secondary assist. Brown scored an unassisted goal on the empty net to seal the game with 1:11 remaining.

Stats Mast's assist was his first career AHL point. Oesterle extended his point streak to four games to open the season. He has two goals and three assists for five points in that span. Lettieri's tally was his team leading third goal of the season. DiPietro stopped all 23 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots. The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 2-2-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Friday, October 25 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.