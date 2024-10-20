Game #4: Tucson Roadrunners vs Texas Stars

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #3: Tucson Roadrunners (1-2-0-0) vs Texas Stars (2-1-0-0)

Time: 4:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #44 Alex Lepkowski, #70 Ben Betker

Linespersons: #48 Jake Herzog, #62 Mitch Hunt

The Tucson Roadrunners look to split their two-game series against the Texas Stars on Sunday and notch its first win of the season on home ice. The loss snapped Tucson's four-game winning streak against Texas, as the Roadrunners swept all four games against the Stars last season. Tucson also dropped its series opener against the Colorado Eagles the previous weekend before rebounding to win game two. The Roadrunners will look to do the same against the Stars on Sunday.

Three things:

Roadrunners rookie Maveric Lamoureux had a breakout performance in Saturday's game. The 6-foot-6 defenseman went pointless in his first two AHL games against Colorado, but scored his first career professional goal with four seconds left in the first period on Saturday. Lamoureux's point shot from below the blue line found space through the traffic in front of the net and blew past Texas goalie Magnus Hellberg. Two minutes prior, the Quebec native assisted on forward Cameron Hebig's goal for his first professional point. After registering two shots on goal through the first two games of the season, Lamoureux had four shots in Saturday's game and two points in the first period. Roadrunners fans had been anticipating Lamoureux's arrival in Tucson since he was drafted 29th overall in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, and the 20-year-old did not disappoint in the Roadrunner's home opener.

After sitting out the first two games of the season, forward Hunter Drew capitalized on his first opportunity to be in the Roadrunners lineup on Saturday. Drew tallied a goal and an assist for a two-point night in his season debut. He had an assist on Hebig's first-period goal and followed up his first point of the season with his first goal at 9:29 of the third period, which gave the Roadrunners a 4-3 lead. Drew finished last season with five goals and four assists for nine points in the final nine games. His performance on Saturday gives him 11 points (six goals and five assists) in his last 10 games played. Drew had the hot hand last spring, and so far, it's extended into the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Stars have scored 14 goals through its first three games of the 2024-25 season. Seven teams have scored more goals but they all have played four games or more. Among the clubs that have played three games, Texas is tied with the Hartford Wolf Pack for the most goals scored. The Stars are led offensively by forward Justin Hryckowian, who scored two goals on three shots in Saturday's contest. The 23-year-old rookie has three goals and two assists for five points on the season, which ties him for the 10th most points in the AHL. Hryckowian has collected a point in each of Texas' first three games and has scored three goals in his last two games.

What's the word?

"It (the AHL) is definitely a huge change and a huge step up. The guys are so much bigger, so much faster and they play more together too. There's a lot more structure here than in the Q (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League). It's definitely a lot to adapt to, but I feel really good now."

Roadrunners rookie Maveric Lamoureux on the adjustment from junior hockey to the AHL

Number to Know:

3 - Three Roadrunners had a two-point night on Saturday. Forwards Hunter Drew and Cameron Hebig and defenseman Maveric Lamoureux had a goal and an assist for their first points of the season. Forwards Andrew Agozzino and Egor Sokolov also extended their point streaks to three games. Agozzino has a two-game goal streak after scoring his second goal of the season at 8:38 of the second period on Saturday when he batted the rebound from Sokolov's shot from mid-air into the back of the net. Sokolov earned and assist on the play and created Agozzino's scoring opportunity by driving hard to the net and firing a shot off Hellberg's glove. After scoring in the season opener, Sokolov has two assists in the last two games.

Latest Transactions:

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, defenseman Patrik Koch was recalled to the Utah Hockey Club, marking the first Roadrunner to be called up this season.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, forward Sam Lipkin was reassigned to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) from the Utah Hockey Club.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, forward Curtis Douglas was as reassigned to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) from the Utah Hockey Club.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, defenseman Hudson Wilson signed a PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners.

We're Doing It Live

Sunday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

