Skarek Lifts Islanders to 4-0 Blanking of Wolf Pack

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Jakub Skarek made 24 saves for his fifth career American Hockey League shutout on Sunday, backstopping the Bridgeport Islanders (1-3-0-1), AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 4-0 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack (2-1-0-1) at Total Mortgage Arena.

It was the Islanders' first shutout since March 30, 2023 against Charlotte. Brian Pinho (shorthanded), Alex Jefferies, Marc Gatcomb, and William Dufour scored goals for Bridgeport in the team's first victory of the season.

Bridgeport improved to 1-0-1-0 against Hartford this season.

Following a scoreless first period, the Islanders exploded for three goals in 5:45 during the second. The scoring started 6:53 into the frame when Pinho converted his second shorthanded goal in five games while Eetu Liukas was in the box for hooking. Pinho carried the puck into the offensive zone and fired a low wrister from the left circle past Louis Domingue to break the deadlock. Pinho shares the AHL lead in shorthanded goals early on (two).

Less than four minutes later, Jefferies buried a heavy wrist shot from the right circle that deflected off Domingue's glove and into the back of the net. Marshall Warren earned his first professional assist and Skarek also recorded a helper at the 10:16 mark. It also marked the third straight game that Jefferies has scored a goal.

Less than two minutes later, Wyatt Newpower sent a pass to Gatcomb in front of the net, where the latter backhanded the puck past Domingue's glove for the Islanders' third goal of the frame. It's the most goals the Islanders have scored in a single period this season.

Bridgeport added insurance late in regulation when Dufour's shot from the left circle deflected off Domingue's skate and into the back of the net for the 4-0 final. It was Dufour's first goal of the season, which came at 18:21 of the third. Chris Terry registered the only assist.

The Islanders' penalty kill had another strong performance going 4-for-4, while their power play was 0-for-1.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.