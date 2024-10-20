Askarov Stays Perfect, Blanks Wild 5-0

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (2-1-0-0) got 26 saves from Yaroslav Askarov en-route to a 5-0 win over the Iowa Wild (0-3-0-0) on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena in front of 3,942 fans. In the victory, Donovan Houle scored his first two AHL goals and Luca Cagnoni also netted his first in the AHL. Askarov now has shutouts in his first two games with the Barracuda, making 48 saves in 120 minutes of action. It was his 11th career shutout and he has now won seven in a row versus the Wild dating back to the 2022-23 season.

The opening period saw the Barracuda outshoot the Wild 15-10 but neither team managed to break the ice and the game went into the first intermission scoreless.

In the second, the Barracuda finally got on the board at 11:44 as Houle (1) backhanded in the first of his career after Anthony Vincent drew the attention of multiple Wild players including goaltender Jesper Wallstedt as he banged his way around the crease.

Up 1-0 in the third, the Barracuda blew the game wide open, potting four goals en-route to a 5-0 win. It started at 4:10 when Vincent (2) ripped in his second of the year from the slot as he beat Wallstedt on the glove side. A couple of minutes later, at 6:20, Houle (2) would work around Ryan O'Rourke on a one-on-one but lost the puck, only to have the Wild bank it in their own net seconds later. At 13:09, Colin White (1) snapped in his first of the year on the penalty kill and then Cagnoni (1) fired in a shot from the point on the power play to make it 5-0 Barracuda.

The Barracuda are back in action on Sunday as they close out the weekend with a rematch against the Wild at Tech CU Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

