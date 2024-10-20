Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolves, 3 p.m.

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Chicago Wolves this afternoon at GIANT Center at 3 p.m. It's Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night for all fans 12 and under.

Hershey Bears (2-1-1-0) vs. Chicago Wolves (1-1-0-0)

Oct. 20, 2024 | 3 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (87), Jackson Kozari (27)

Linespersons: Justin Johnson (57), J.P. Waleski (14)

Today's Promotions:

Reese's Trick or Treat Night - All fans 12 & under will receive a Trick-or-Treat bag upon entry and have the opportunity to trick-or-treat around the concourse during pre-game and intermissions.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey hosted the Chicago Wolves for the first time since Feb. 19, 2006 last night, and it was the Wolves who collected a 3-2 overtime win in the fifth all-time meeting between the clubs. The teams traded goals in the second period with Chicago's Bradley Nadeau scoring his first professional goal at 12:35, followed by Hershey's Alex Limoges answering 16 seconds later. In the third period, Pierrick Dubé gave Hershey a 2-1 lead on the power play, but Brendan Lemieux tied the score 17 seconds later at 3:25. In overtime, Scott Morrow's first professional goal on a two-on-one rush proved to be the winning tally at 3:10. Hershey outshot Chicago 35-34 in the losing effort. The Bears are now 4-0-1-1-0 lifetime versus the Wolves in regular-season play.

OVERTIME STREAK ENDS:

Hershey has enjoyed great success in overtime the last two years, and in 2023-24, the Bears went a perfect 8-0 in games decided in overtime in the regular season. Last night marked Hershey's first regular season overtime loss since Feb. 15, 2023 when the Chocolate and White fell 3-2 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Since that loss, including the 2023 and 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, the Bears were 16-1 in overtime games prior to last night's decision.

DO IT LIKE LIMO:

Hershey forward Alex Limoges is off to a hot start this season as he has collected a point in all four of Hershey's games this season. He leads the Bears with six points (1g, 5a) on the campaign. The Penn State product potted his first goal of the season last night after tallying a career-best 24 markers in 2023-24. Limoges, who spent time with San Diego and Manitoba before joining the Bears, has now scored eight points (3g, 5a) in nine career games versus Chicago.

POWER PLAY PERFORMANCE:

Hershey struck for a power-play goal last night, giving the Bears a marker on the man advantage in all four games this season. The Bears are 6-for-19 on the power play, good for a conversion rate of 31.6%, and the club's six power-play goals are tied with Hartford for the league lead. Hershey's two power-play goals from both Ethen Frank and Ivan Miroshnichenko are tied for second in the league, trailing Calgary's Roy Keirns (3).

NELSON CLOSING IN ON CENTURY MARK:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson enters tonight's game with 408 career victories in the AHL, most recently passing Scott Gordon for sole possession of seventh in league history with Wednesday's victory. With 99 wins in 148 regular-season games since stepping behind the bench for Hershey before the 2022-23 season, is one win away from his 100th victory with the Bears. Nelson's record of 99-35-5-9 represents the best point percentage (.716) by a head coach in franchise history.

BEARS BITES:

With an assist last night, Hershey forward Spencer Smallman posted his first point as a Bear. Smallman is a former member of the Wolves, winning the Calder Cup with the club in 2022...Pierrick Dubé had a goal and an assist last night for his first multi-point game of the season...Hershey's penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4 last night to improve to 14-for-17 on the season (82.4%)...Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard was collegiate teammates with Chicago's Nick Swaney at the University of Minnesota Duluth with the duo helping the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2018 and 2019.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 20, 1998- After guiding the club to a Calder Cup title in 1997, Hershey team president Jay Feaster left the organization to become the assistant general manager of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning. Hershey's general manager Doug Yingst added the title of president to his duties with Feaster's departure.

